ECHL Transactions - December 29
December 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 29, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
Michael McNicholas, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Greenville:
Add Luke Martin, D signed contract, added to active roster [12/28]
Add Jake Slaker, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/28]
Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on reserve [12/28]
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve [12/28]
Kansas City:
Add Noah Delmas, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/27)
Orlando:
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Paul Meyer, D activated from reserve
Delete Johno May, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)
Wheeling:
Add Ryan Scarfo, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Shane Starrett, G added to NHL/AHL Active List (moved from Active Roster)
Add Brandon Halverson, G activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Scarfo, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Vincent Desharnais, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Vincent Desharnais, D placed on reserve
