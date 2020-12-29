ECHL Transactions - December 29

December 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 29, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Michael McNicholas, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Greenville:

Add Luke Martin, D signed contract, added to active roster [12/28]

Add Jake Slaker, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/28]

Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on reserve [12/28]

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve [12/28]

Kansas City:

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/27)

Orlando:

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Paul Meyer, D activated from reserve

Delete Johno May, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)

Wheeling:

Add Ryan Scarfo, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shane Starrett, G added to NHL/AHL Active List (moved from Active Roster)

Add Brandon Halverson, G activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Scarfo, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Vincent Desharnais, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Vincent Desharnais, D placed on reserve

