Allen's Mychan Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Jesse Mychan of the Allen Americans is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 21-27.

Mychan scored three goals and added an assist for four points in two games against Tulsa last week.

The 28-year-old scored two goals in a 4-1 win on Saturday and added a goal and an assist in a 5-1 victory on Sunday.

Under an American Hockey League contract with Iowa, Mychan is tied for the ECHL lead with five goals and is tied for second with six points in five games this season.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Mychan has tallied 141 points (85g-56a) in 200 career ECHL games with Allen and Colorado. He has also skated in 10 career AHL games with San Antonio, San Jose and Portland while also spending times overseas in Great Britain, Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Denmark.

Prior to turning pro, Mychan recorded 61 points (29g-32a) in 104 career games with Everett and Tri-City in the Western Hockey League.

On behalf of Jesse Mychan, a case of pucks will be donated to an Allen youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner Up: Patrick Harper, Florida (1 gp, 0g, 3a, 3 pts.).

Also Nominated: Michael Pelech (Wheeling) and Bobby McMann (Wichita).

