Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 3

December 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDY FUEL WEEK 3 RESULTS: 2-0-0-0, 5-0-0-0 Overall

Saturday, December 26 - Fuel 2 vs Wheeling 1 OT:

In the first half of a home and home series with the Wheeling Nailers, the Indy Fuel took home their fourth straight win to start the 2020-21 season. Indy's DJ Busdeker scored his first professional goal and Peter Krieger put home his own rebound in overtime to help the Fuel remain undefeated.

Sunday, December 27 - Fuel 4 at Wheeling 3:

Taking on the Nailers for the second half of a home-and-home series, the Fuel entered Wheeling with four straight wins to start the season. After defeating the Nailers on Saturday night in overtime, Indy saw Peter Krieger score two power-play goals and rookie goaltender Tom Aubrun earned his first professional win stopping 36 shots on Sunday night.

INDY FUEL WEEK 4 SCHEDULE:

Thursday, December 31 - Fuel at Wheeling (6:10 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

Saturday, January 2 - Fuel vs Wheeling (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

KRIEGER'S KILLERS

Scoring a shorthanded overtime goal on Saturday night, Peter Krieger picked up his first goal in a Fuel uniform. The 27-year-old forward registered two goals in Sunday's road game against the Nailers and is now tied for the team lead in points. With both of his goals coming on the power play on Sunday, Krieger is also tied for the league lead in power-play goals.

ONE GOAL WONDERS

With five straight wins to start the season, the Fuel are off to the hottest start in franchise history. Winning by one goal in both Saturday and Sunday's games, the Fuel have won all five of their games by a goal. "One thing's for sure, the league's going to be really tight," said Head Coach Doug Christiansen. "I think we're going to see that alot this year with how close everybody is going to be." Entering this Thursday's game against in Wheeling, Indy is 5-0 in one-goal games and 3-0-0-0 when scoring the first goal of the game. With Saturday's game going overtime, the Fuel have gone to overtime in three out of their first five games of the season.

OIL DROPS: Scoring goals in both games this weekend, rookie Peter Krieger is tied for the team lead points (5) Krieger is third among rookies in points behind Patrick Harper (9) and Ben Finkelstein (6) With two power-play goals on Sunday, Krieger is tied for the league lead in power-play goals (2) Krieger is tied for the league lead in power-play goals with 2 Earning the overtime win on Saturday night, Dan Bakala leads the league in wins (4) and minutes played (252) DJ Busdeker scored his first professional goal on Saturday night Tom Aubrun earned his first professional start and win on Sunday stopping 36 of 39 shots Team notes: Sitting at 5-0-0-0, the Fuel are off to the hottest start in franchise history The Fuel currently has the longest road winning streak in the league (3) Indy finished the weekend with a shorthanded goal in each game Winning Saturday and Sunday's game by one goal, Indy is 5-0 in one-goal games The Fuel are 3-0-0-0 when scoring first

TICKET INFORMATION:

Various ticket options are now available for Fuel seventh season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of full season, 18 ticket and 12 ticket flex packages by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com.

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online radio stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Andrew Smith and Nick Olczyk bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through FloSports!

FOLLOW THE FUEL:

Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season! Join the Fuel by using the hashtag #NoBrakes on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.