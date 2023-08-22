Thunder Sign Forwards Andy Willis, Jake Fletcher

August 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forwards Andy Willis and Jake Fletcher for the 2023-24 season.

Willis, 25, made his professional debut last season with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets and recorded six points (one goal, five assists) in ten games. Prior to joining the Komets, the 6-foot-0, 185-pound forward played four years of NCAA hockey at Lindenwood University and served as the team's captain in his final year. In 71 games with Lindenwood University, the Ballwin, Missouri native had 90 points (36 goals, 54 assists).

Fletcher, 25, enters his first professional season after recording 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 17 games with the University of Regina during the 2022-23 campaign. In 63 games with Concordia University and University of Regina, the Surrey, British Columbia native had 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists)

"Jake Fletcher and Andy Willis join our offensive attack as rookies," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "Fletcher, a left wing, and Willis, a right wing, are both cerebral players who love to make plays with the puck on their stick. Their skating and puck handling ability should elevate our attack and make us a fun team to watch!"

