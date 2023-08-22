Solar Bears Add Forward Ryan Cox, Defenseman Chris Perna

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the signings of forward Ryan Cox and defenseman Chris Perna to ECHL Standard Player Contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Cox, 24, appeared in 12 games last season for Toledo, scoring 11 points (5g-6a). The 5-foot-11, 195-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta, Canada was named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 20-26, when Cox scored three goals and three assists in three games. Cox started his professional career on a five-game point streak that included three, multi-point games.

Cox played collegiately at Niagara University, where in five NCAA seasons that spanned 152 games, Cox scored 69 points (35g-34a). Following the 2018-19 season, Cox was named to the Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA) All-Academic Team. Cox competed in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) for four seasons from 2014-2018, scoring 134 points (65g-68a) in 154 games.

He was acquired in a future considerations trade with the Toledo Walleye that completed the deal for Andrew Sturtz on Dec. 6, 2022.

Perna, 25, appeared in 54 regular season games last year for the Oilers, accumulating eight assists and 20 penalty minutes from the Tulsa defense.

The 6-foot, 200-pound blueliner was acquired by the Solar Bears in the future considerations trade that completed the deal that sent Dante Sherriff to the Oilers on Dec. 6, 2022.

The Pittsford, New York native played college hockey at SUNY-Geneseo from 2018 through 2022, wearing the Alternate Captain 'A' in his senior season. In 81 games, Perna scored 15 goals and 47 assists for 62 points.

SOLAR BEARS PRESEASON ROSTER:

Forwards:

Luke Boka

Joe Carroll

Ryan Cox

Alex Frye

Brayden Low

Aaron Luchuk

Patrick Newell

Jamie Rome

Defensemen:

Chris Harpur

Chris Perna

Goaltenders:

Drennen Atherton

