Rays' Travis Ward Departs for NHL Opportunity

August 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced that Head Equipment Manager Travis Ward has accepted a new position as an Assistant Equipment Manager with the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.

"It was fun to come to the rink every day and see Travis," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "He was a true pro and was always one step ahead. An equipment manager is such an important position for a hockey team's success, and Travis is one of the best we have ever had."

Ward, 27, joined the Rays in 2021 and was with the club for two seasons. He was named the equipment manager for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in January. Ward's fellow ECHL equipment managers voted him the 2022-23 ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year. He was the first Stingrays equipment manager to earn this honor.

"My time with the Stingrays has been unbelievable. This is a great organization in a fantastic city with amazing fans and great people involved in every aspect," said Ward. "I would like to thank, first and foremost, Todd Halloran and Rob Concannon for instilling their trust in me for the past two years. I want to thank Coach Kotyk, all the coaches I've worked with during my time here, and my two athletic training partners, Jacqui Gutierrez and Max Finley. Most importantly, I'd like to thank my wife, Sarah, for her unconditional love and support and for moving around the country so I can work in hockey."

Ward, 27, grew up in Washington, D.C., and started his career in 2015 with the Washington Capitals organization as the Equipment Manager for the MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

"I couldn't be happier for Travis and Sarah," said Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "We have become extremely close over our last two years together. It has been an honor to watch him grow and to see his hard work pay off. He has continued our tradition of moving Equipment Managers onto the NHL. I wish him all the best!"

Ward also previously worked as the Head Equipment Manager for the University of Alaska Men's Hockey team from 2019-2021.

The Stingrays will open the 2022-23 season on October 21 against the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 p.m.

