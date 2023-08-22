Walleye Bring Back High-Scoring Forward Kirill Tyutyayev

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye and forward Kirill Tyutyayev (two-tie-yev) have agreed to terms for the 2023-2024 season.

In his first season in Toledo, Tyutyayev posted 47 points (8G, 39A) over just 31 contests, good for third on the Walleye in scoring. He also posted a plus-21 rating during those contests. The 23-year-old also collected another 13 points with four goals and nine assists in Toledo's 13 playoff contests. He also appeared in 30 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins with two goals and three assists.

The native of Yekaterinburg, Russia played in Belarus in the 2020-2021 season with 43 games, scoring 11 times with 21 assists. Tyutyayev was part of the Yunost Minsk team that won the Belarus championship that year. Prior to that he spent three years in the MHL, appearing in a total of 68 games with 22 goals, 47 assists, and 69 points with a plus-41 rating.

The puck drops on the 2023-24 Walleye season on Saturday, October 21 in Kalamazoo. Opening Weekend is Friday, November 3 (vs. Reading) and Saturday, November 4 (vs. Indy). Tickets for all home games are on sale now.

