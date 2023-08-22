K-Wings Sign Veteran Forward Tanner Sorenson

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that veteran forward Tanner Sorenson has signed a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Sorenson, 30, returns to Kalamazoo after spending 2022-23 with the Nottingham Panthers (EIHL: 49 GP, 15g, 16a, 79 PIM). The signing marks the 5-foot 10-inch, Anchorage, Alaska native's eighth professional season and will go in the books as the sixth spent in a K-Wings uniform (284 GP, 87g, 131a, 334 PIM).

"We're excited to bring Tanner Sorenson back to Kalamazoo," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "He adds depth to our skill and speed up front."

Prior to heading to Nottingham, Sorenson put up 82 points (30g, 52a) for the K-Wings in the previous two seasons (2019-20, 2021-22). Sorenson also appeared in 12 AHL games for the Utica Comets, recording two assists in 2019-20.

"I'm excited to be back in the red, white and blue," Sorenson said. "K-Zoo is my second home, and now a place where my daughter will get to call home! This is a special place."

Through seven pro seasons, Sorenson has skated in 291 ECHL games (288 with Kalamazoo), 12 AHL games, and 102 games overseas in Kazakhstan, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Before turning pro, the forward played four seasons at Michigan State University from 2011-2015 (104 GP, 18g, 17a, 34 PIM).

Currently, Sorenson ranks No. 19 in K-Wings history in games played and goals scored.

"The town, people and everything here makes this a place I'm proud to live & represent," Sorenson said. "And we're putting together a strong on-ice product to make a run because that is what the town deserves."

The K-Wings continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

