Forward Wade Murphy Re-Signs with Steelheads

August 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Wade Murphy to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Murphy, 29, enters his seventh professional season, second with Idaho, after tallying 43 points (21G, 22A) in 54 games last season. His 21 goals were third on the club while his 29 assists were ninth and his 43 points ranked eighth. The Victoria, BC native led the Kelly Cup Playoffs in goals (12), tied for first in points (20) and power-play goals (5). He added just the Steelheads fifth playoff hat trick in the ECHL era propelling Idaho to a 9-3 win over Allen in Game Four of Round Two on May 13th.

The 6-foot 194lb forward has accumulated 94 points (38G, 56A) in 174 career ECHL games from 2017-23 splitting time with six different teams: Manchester Monarchs (2017), Worcester Railers (2017-18), Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2017-18), Kalamazoo Wings (2018-19), Maine Mariners (2018-19), and Idaho Steelheads (2022-Present). Prior to joining the Steelheads last season, he spent the previous three seasons in Europe tallying 23 points (5G, 18A) during the 2021-22 campaign in 38 games with HK Olimpija Ljubljana (ICEHL). He suited up for Narvik Hockey and Vålerenga in the Eliteserien (Norway) in 2019-20 and 2020-21. During his stint overseas, he recorded 84 points (27G, 57A) in 106 games.

Before professional hockey, Murphy played three collegiate seasons between the University of North Dakota from 2013-15 and Arizona State University in 2016-17 totaling 24 points (9G, 15A) in 66 career games. He was selected in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators in the 7th round, 185th overall.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

