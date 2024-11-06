Thunder Host Military Appreciation Night Saturday

November 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, will host Military Appreciation Night presented by UA Local 773 Plumbers and Steamfitters on Saturday, November 9 against the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 1,000 adults to the game will receive a free Thunder Koozie presented by Michelob Ultra. Adirondack will wear special military-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off LIVE after the game to benefit VFW Post 2475.

"We're thrilled to bring back Military Appreciation Night each season and honor all those that have risked their lives defending our freedom," said team president Jeff Mead. "It's important honor all of those who have served and are currently serving our country. We want to help shine a light, to offer hope for veterans, active-duty military, and their families. It's always one of the biggest nights of the season and all for a great cause to benefit VFW Post 2475."

In addition, tickets have been made available to military members courtesy of Vet Tix. Active-duty military and veterans, including immediate family of troops that were killed in action can visit www.vettix.org to claim your free tickets for Military Appreciation Night.

The Thunder return home to Cool Insuring Arena November 8 and November 9 against the Norfolk Admirals at 7 p.m. Friday, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light and Saturday is Military Appreciation Night presented by UA Local 773 Plumbers and Steamfitters. The first 1,000 fans will receive a FREE Thunder Koozie courtesy of Michelob Ultra. Also, enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra and specialty jerseys with a postgame jersey auction to benefit the VFW Post 2475!

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.