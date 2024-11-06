Railers Trade for Defenseman Brenden Rons

November 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that defenseman Brenden Rons has been acquired from the Rapid City Rush in exchange for future considerations.

Rons, 26, comes to Worcester after playing one game for the Rapid City Rush to start the season. Rons had a five-year collegiate career, spanning four years at Ferris State University and one graduate year at Lindenwood University. While playing NCAA hockey, the 6'5, 220lb forward participated in 110 career games, recording 11 points (5G, 6A) and 58 penalty minutes.

Prior to collegiate hockey, the Farmington Hills, MI native played three seasons of Juniors hockey between the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League, and Topeka Roadrunners and Topeka Pilots of the North American Hockey League. Over his juniors career, Rons had 39 points (3G, 36A) and 177 penalty minutes across his 160 games played.

The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.