Bison Announce Details for Military Appreciation Night

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President & CEO Larry McQueary announced today the details for Military Appreciation Night on Friday, November 8 at the Grossinger Motors Arena with opening faceoff set for 7 p.m.

The night features Bison players wearing specialty camouflaged themed jerseys to be auctioned off following the game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to Veterans Maintenance Solutions.

Several pre-game elements will be featured such as a special National Anthem performance by an Air Force Veteran, a Color Guard presentation by the ROTC, and a ceremonial puck drop from a Combat Veteran. The Central IL Veteran Warriors will present the Garrison Flag during the National Anthem. In-game recognition will be extended to each branch of military and a Military Oath of Service will take place during the first intermission. During the second intermission, Veterans will participate in the 'Shoot the Puck' challenge to win a new car courtesy of Sam Leman Chevrolet.

The Bison have solidified a partnership with VetTix, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization assisting veterans to attend sporting events. AFNI and Lowe's Home Improvement have participated in a ticket donation in conjunction with Seats for Service. Concourse Tables will feature each branch of military throughout the game.

Military themed merchandise is on sale now featuring stars and stripes and camo hoodies. Loud Cups and kid's cup are available for purchase with $2 soda refills for each.

To inquire about purchasing tickets to donate to the local military or to purchase seats, call (309) 965-HERD.

