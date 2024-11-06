Nailers Blow Past Cyclones, 5-2

CINCINNATI, OH - The Wheeling Nailers arrived at Heritage Bank Center ready to go from the drop of the puck on Wednesday night, as they played the first of nine head-to-head contests against the Cincinnati Cyclones. Wheeling led 2-0 after one period, and despite a pushback from Cincinnati in the second, the Nailers were on a mission, as they tallied three more times in the third for a 5-2 victory. Sam Houde scored twice for Wheeling, while Jordan Martel and Atley Calvert both contributed goals as part of multi-point nights.

The Nailers had a tremendous opening period, as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the scoreboard, while outshooting Cincinnati, 12-2. The first goal came seven seconds after a Wheeling power play expired. Atley Calvert took a feed from Matty De St. Phalle along the left side of the goal line, and quickly pivoted to his right to swing a shot into the right side of the twine. 1:38 later, the Nailers struck again. Jordan Martel whirled out from behind the net and put a pass onto the inner edge of the left circle for Sam Houde, who took a hit and drove a shot through goaltender Pavel Cajan.

The Cyclones had the better middle frame, as the hosts denied a couple of power plays, and proceeded to build momentum into two goals to even the score. At the 10:45 mark, Ty Voit chased down a loose puck on the left side of the offensive end. Voit twisted his way out toward the blueline, where he let a shot go, which got tipped in by Tristan Ashbrook. Cincinnati then picked up the equalizer during 4-on-4 action. Lincoln Griffin poked the puck into the slot to a wide-open Mathieu Gosselin, who stickhandled a bit, then stuffed a forehand shot through Sergei Murashov's legs.

The back half of the second turned out to be a blip on the radar screen, as Wheeling took control back in the third. The go-ahead strike came at the 10:27 mark, after an extended shift of offensive zone possession. The goal was scored by Kyle Jackson who took a pass from Jack Beck, and squeezed in a shot from just above the right side of the goal line. Houde added the first piece of insurance, when he roofed the rebound of Jordan Martel's initial shot, which rang off the corner of the post and the crossbar. Martel then put one inside of the iron with 2:35 go, when he flew in on a power play rush, and slid the puck around Cajan's left leg to put the finishing touches on the 5-2 triumph.

Sergei Murashov collected the win for the Nailers, as he made 18 saves on 20 shots. Pavel Cajan took the loss for the Cyclones, as he gave up five goals on 36 shots.

The Nailers will play a pair of home games this weekend at WesBanco Arena. Friday night is Military Appreciation Night at 7:10, as well as the first Frosty Friday of the season. There will be an Oath of Enlistment, specialty jerseys, and Military members will receive a free small popcorn and fountain drink with their ID. Saturday at 7:10 is First Responders Night, which will feature a post game Guns vs. Hoses scrimmage. Both Wheeling contests will be played against the Trois-Rivières Lions. The next Big Six Promotional Game is Hall of Fame Night on Saturday, November 30th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

