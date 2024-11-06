Cyclones Fall to Nailers 5-2

November 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 5-2, at home on Wednesday night. Despite a two-goal comeback in the second period of play, a three-goal third period for Wheeling gave the visitors the late lead to hand Cincinnati their fifth regulation loss of the season.

Wheeling opened up the scoring at the 7:35 mark in the first period. Atley Calvert picked up his second of the season with the goal.

Less than two minutes later, the Nailers scored again with Sam Houde scoring his third of the season to make it 2-0, Wheeling.

Wheeling outshot Cincinnati in the first period, 13-2, and took the 2-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Cincinnati responded well in the second period with Ty Voit collecting the puck at the top of the circle and flinging a shot towards goal. The shot would be redirected into the back of the net by Tristan Ashbrook to cut the lead in half. Ashbrook recorded his first of the season with Cincinnati.

At the 13:40 mark of the second period, Mathieu Gosselin picked up the puck in the slot and sliced his way into the net. The second-year pro made no mistake on the shot and tied things up at 2-2.

A late push from Cincinnati nearly gave them the lead heading into the intermission, but Wheeling goaltender Sergei Murashov made a save in the dying moments of the period to keep the score at 2-2.

Third period goals from Kyle Jackson and Sam Houde would be enough for Wheeling to take the road points against Cincinnati. Jordan Martel provided an insurance goal on the power play to stop Cincinnati's perfect penalty kill at home.

With the loss, Cincinnati falls to 0-5-2-0 to start the 2024-25 season.

The Cyclones turn the page and head to Northwest Ohio to face the Toledo Walleye for the second time in the past seven days. Cincinnati will take on Toledo at the Huntington Center on Saturday, Nov. 9 with puck drop scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

