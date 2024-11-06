RECAP: Golder Plays Hero for Norfolk, Admirals Take Down Reading in OT

READING, PA - The Norfolk Admirals and Reading Royals met for the first time in the 2024-25 season on Wednesday and it did not disappoint. The Admirals roared back to win the contest in overtime by a score of 6-5.

Joe Cannata made his second start in-between the pipes for Norfolk after making 19 saves in his 100th career ECHL game on Sunday against Worcester.

It was Parker Gahagen who got the nod in goal for the Royals. He went 1-1 against the Admirals last year, including a 32-save performance on April 3 at the Scope in a 2-1 Royals win.

In the opening period, both clubs were looking to get the first goal, but Cannata and Gahagen stayed perfect for 20 minutes. The Admirals net-minder made seven saves while Reading's made nine.

After a slow start to the second period, things ratcheted up to a new level, as Reading struck first, thanks to a power play goal from Matt Miller. One minute late, the Admirals were awarded a power play, but Reading captain Todd Skirving scored his fourth of the season and make it 2-0.

Ryan Chyzowski was making his return to Reading on Wednesday, where he played last season with Royals. He had been scoreless through seven games, but finally scored his first of the season at the 8:23 mark of the period. Brady Fleurent and Brandon Osmundson picked up the assists.

Then with the period winding down, Nathan Kelly, who had missed the previous four games with an injury, scored his first professional goal going high-blocker side on Gahagen.

After 40 minutes, the two North division rivals were locked at two a piece.

Sanghoon Shin started the scoring in the third period for Norfolk with a power play goal just 38 seconds into the frame. Reading would counter-punch with a goal from Travis Broughman.

Then Chyzowski scored his second of the game to make it 4-3 Norfolk.

The Royals responded with two goals by Cassaro and Gratton to make it 5-4. Cannata was pulled with 90 seconds left in regulation and Carson Golder slid down low for a tap-in goal with just one minute on the clock to force overtime.

In overtime, Golder would play hero with a one-timer over the glove of Gahagen and the Admirals pulled out the dramatic victory.

Fleurent finished the night with four assists, while Osmundson finished with three.

