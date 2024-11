ECHL Transactions - November 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 6, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wichita:

Aidan Litke, F

Nicholas Favaro, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

delete Blake Murray, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Tyler Inamoto, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Tyler Inamoto, D placed on reserve

delete Ethan Ritchie, D suspended by Fort Wayne

Indy:

add Ben Gaudreau, G assigned by Rockford

Kansas City:

add Justin MacPherson, D activated from reserve

delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve

Maine:

add Jake Willets, D returned from bereavement leave

add Xander Lampaa, F activated from reserve

delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

delete Matthew Philip, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add German Yavash, F activated from reserve

add Nathan Kelly, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Marko Reifenberger, F placed on reserve

delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

add Joni Jurmo, D assigned by Calgary

delete Matt Radomsky, G placed on reserve

delete Brenden Rons, D traded to Worcester

Reading:

add Sawyer Boulton, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

add Parker Gahagen, G activated from reserve

add Nolan Welsh, F activated from reserve

add Robbie Stucker, D acquired from Orlando 11/3

delete Brock Caufield, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Logan Nijhoff, F activated from reserve

delete Jacob Perreault, F recalled to Laval by Montreal

Wheeling:

add Dustin Manz, F activated from reserve

delete Mats Lindgren, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre

Worcester:

delete Lincoln Hatten, F placed on reserve

delete Cole Crowder, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Anthony Callin, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

