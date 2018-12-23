Thunder Escapes Rapid City with 2-1 Victory
December 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Rapid City, SD - Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin scored the game-winner in the second period and Stuart Skinner stopped 33 shots to help Wichita preserve a 2-1 win on Saturday night against Rapid City at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
With the victory, Wichita moves into a fifth-place tie with Tulsa and one point back of both Rapid City and Idaho for fourth in the Mountain Division.
MacMillan got things started at 7:40 when he caught a pass through the slot, pulled Michael Bitzer out of his crease, went back behind the net and buried it from the other post.
Alec Baer tied the game at 14:44 of the second period. Brandon Fehd made a nice play entering the zone, got the puck to Chris Leibinger and he found Baer for his third of the year. The Thunder answered just over a minute later. Crevier-Morin fired a shot through a screen and beat Bitzer to make it 2-1.
Rapid City kept coming in the third, but Skinner was up to the task at every turn. The Rush pulled Bitzer with just under two minutes to go and had a few scoring chances. MacMillan was able to clear the puck with four seconds left and time ran out.
Crevier-Morin notched his first goal of the year. MacMillan has goals in three-straight games. Ralph Cuddemi added two helpers. Skinner earns his eighth win of the season.
The Thunder will conclude their three-game road swing on Thursday December 27th with a trip to Tulsa to take on the Oilers.
Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 23, 2018
- Thunder Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Adirondack Thunder
- Grizzlies Lose 7-3 to Steelheads in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Late Goals Bury Americans in 4-3 Loss to Cincinnati - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Offense Comes Alive in 7-3 Win over Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Earn Point to Head into Holiday Break - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glotov's Winner Propels 'Clones to Thrilling Victory - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Escapes Rapid City with 2-1 Victory - Wichita Thunder
- Florida Overcomes Late Deficit in 6-5 OT Win over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Indy Rides into Holiday Break with Huge Victory in Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Pleskach Scores Four in Loss to Mavericks - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.