Thunder Escapes Rapid City with 2-1 Victory

December 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Rapid City, SD - Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin scored the game-winner in the second period and Stuart Skinner stopped 33 shots to help Wichita preserve a 2-1 win on Saturday night against Rapid City at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

With the victory, Wichita moves into a fifth-place tie with Tulsa and one point back of both Rapid City and Idaho for fourth in the Mountain Division.

MacMillan got things started at 7:40 when he caught a pass through the slot, pulled Michael Bitzer out of his crease, went back behind the net and buried it from the other post.

Alec Baer tied the game at 14:44 of the second period. Brandon Fehd made a nice play entering the zone, got the puck to Chris Leibinger and he found Baer for his third of the year. The Thunder answered just over a minute later. Crevier-Morin fired a shot through a screen and beat Bitzer to make it 2-1.

Rapid City kept coming in the third, but Skinner was up to the task at every turn. The Rush pulled Bitzer with just under two minutes to go and had a few scoring chances. MacMillan was able to clear the puck with four seconds left and time ran out.

Crevier-Morin notched his first goal of the year. MacMillan has goals in three-straight games. Ralph Cuddemi added two helpers. Skinner earns his eighth win of the season.

The Thunder will conclude their three-game road swing on Thursday December 27th with a trip to Tulsa to take on the Oilers.

