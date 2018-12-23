Thunder Announce Pair of Roster Moves

December 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced this morning a pair of roster moves. Forward Conor Riley has been released from his PTO with the AHL's Binghamton Devils while John Edwardh has been reassigned to the Thunder from Binghamton.

Both players recorded their first career American League goals in last evening's 4-3 victory for the Devils against the Utica Comets.

Riley appeared in a pair of games over the weekend, adding 2 PIM and a plus-one rating in addition to his goal for the Devils. The Massena, NY native has already tied his career-high with 19 points (12g-7a) in just 26 games of action for the Thunder and his 12 goals scored ranks first on the team.

Edwardh saw action in a trio of games for Binghamton, finishing with a multi-goal affair in last night's game, including the game-winning goal 2:25 into the final period. The UMass-Lowell product recorded 15 points (7g-8a) in 19 games for Adirondack before his stint in the AHL and Edwardh returns to the Thunder as the team's fifth leading scorer.

Adirondack is off for the Christmas break before hosting three games next weekend. The Manchester Monarchs make their return to Glens Falls for a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday evenings. The Thunder will then host the annual New Year's Eve game against the Newfoundland Growlers Monday at 5:00 p.m. For tickets, or more information, visit ECHLThunder.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.