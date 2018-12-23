ECHL Transactions - December 23
December 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 23, 2018:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wichita:
Aidan Muir, F from Fort Wayne
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Mitch Maloney, F placed on reserve [12/22]
Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20) [12/22]
Cincinnati:
Add Dominic Zombo, F activated from reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Eric Levine, G signed contract, added to active roster [12/22]
Idaho:
Delete Robbie Payne, F recalled by Texas
Orlando:
Delete Bobby Fowler, G released as EBUG
Toledo:
Add Bryan Moore, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Tulsa:
Add Alex Globke, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Utah:
Add Joe Cannata, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Chris Komma, G released as EBUG
Add Chris Komma, G added as EBUG [12/22]
Worcester:
Add Evan Buitenhuis, G returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Ryan Hubbard, G released as EBUG
