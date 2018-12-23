ECHL Transactions - December 23

December 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 23, 2018:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wichita:

Aidan Muir, F from Fort Wayne

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Mitch Maloney, F placed on reserve [12/22]

Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20) [12/22]

Cincinnati:

Add Dominic Zombo, F activated from reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Eric Levine, G signed contract, added to active roster [12/22]

Idaho:

Delete Robbie Payne, F recalled by Texas

Orlando:

Delete Bobby Fowler, G released as EBUG

Toledo:

Add Bryan Moore, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

Add Alex Globke, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Utah:

Add Joe Cannata, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Chris Komma, G released as EBUG

Add Chris Komma, G added as EBUG [12/22]

Worcester:

Add Evan Buitenhuis, G returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Ryan Hubbard, G released as EBUG

