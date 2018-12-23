Glotov's Winner Propels 'Clones to Thrilling Victory

December 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Allen, TX - The Cincinnati Cyclones (20-5-2-2) collected a come-from-behind, 4-3 victory over the Allen Americans on Saturday night. Defenseman Tobie Bisson, along with forwards Myles Powell, Alex Wideman , and Vas Glotov lit the lamp for the Cyclones, who now have points in 10-straight games.

Cincinnati struck early in this one, as just 3:57 in, Powell came racing down the left side, blew by a defender, and scored top put the Cyclones up, 1-0. That lead became 2-0 roughly two minutes later when Bisson slammed home a rebound following a shot from forward Pascal Aquin to put the 'Clones on top by a pair.\

The 2-0 Cyclones lead held up throughout the remainder of the opening period, and in the second the Americans tied the game, 2-2, on goals from forwards Spencer Asuchak, and Zach Porchiro with 30 seconds to go in the frame. The Cyclones had the puck cross the goal line on a shot from Aquin at the buzzer, however the officials overturned the call, as the puck crossed after time expired in the period.

The Americans continued their forward motion in the third and took a 3-2 lead 2:53 in on a power play marker from Asuchak for his second of the game. Cincinnati was not deterred and tied the game back up at the 14:26 mark when Powell found Wideman in the slot and he wristed a shot in past Allen goaltender C.J. Motte to pull Cincinnati back even, 3-3.

With two minutes remaining in the game, the Cyclones regained the lead while on the power play when Glotov drifted into the right circle and roofed a shot into the right corner past Motte to put Cincinnati back on top, 4-3. Cincinnati withstood a few more offensive chances from the Americans, and preserved the 4-3 win.

Cincinnati was outshot, 51-49, with goaltender Jonas Johansson blocking 48 in the win. The Cyclones get a few days off for the Christmas holiday break, and next take the ice on Friday night in Indy against the Fuel. Face-off is scheduled for 7:30pm ET.

The 2018-19 season is HERE, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride!Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.