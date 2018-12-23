Late Goals Bury Americans in 4-3 Loss to Cincinnati

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, lost a heartbreaker to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night 4-3, dropping two of three to the league's best team.

The Americans got two goals from Spencer Asuchak on Saturday night, his 10th and 11th goals of the year. Zach Pochiro added his team-leading 16th goal of the season.

The Cyclones power play goal late in the third period put Cincinnati up for good, as Vasili Glotov fired one past CJ Motte to give the Cyclones a 4-3 lead. Two late penalties to Allen were the difference in the game.

"We played hard tonight and went head to head with the top team in the league," said Americans forward Spencer Asuchak, who was voted the game's number two star. "It's a shame we couldn't complete the job tonight, but we're seeing encouraging signs over the last couple games."

With the loss tonight, the Americans drop to 7-24-0-2. The Americans will face the Utah Grizzlies out of the Christmas break with two games in Salt Lake City. Allen returns home for the traditional New Years Eve game against Tulsa. Tickets are on sale NOW online at www.allenamericans.com

Three Stars:

1. CIN - V. Glotov

2. ALN - S. Asuchak

3. CIN - A. Wideman

Americans Next Home Game:

Monday, December 31st vs. Tulsa

Time: 6:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

