Grizzlies Lose 7-3 to Steelheads in Boise

Boise, Idaho - The Utah Grizzlies lost 7-3 to the Idaho Steelheads to split the 2 game weekend series in Boise on the weekend before Christmas. Tony Calderone led the Steelheads attack with 2 goals and 1 assist.

The Grizzlies outshot the Steelheads 36 to 21 in the game, including 19 shots on goal by Utah in the 2nd period of play.

Idaho took a 3-0 lead 7:53 into the game as Kyle Schempp gave Idaho a 1-0 lead 3:03 into the contest. Tony Calderone scored twice in a 3 minute stretch in the first period. The Grizzlies got a late first period goal by JT Henke to cut into the Steelheads lead.

Idaho's Geoff Crisfield was charged with a 5 minute boarding major penalty, giving the Grizzlies a 5 minute power play. The Grizzlies scored twice on the power play to tie up the game. It was 3-1 when Utah got 2nd period goals by Ryan Walters (5) and JT Henke's 2nd of the game, 8th of the season and 6th goal in his last 3 games. It was Henke's 3rd straight 2 goal game.

Idaho responded later in the 2nd period as Robbie Payne scored a shorthanded goal 13:22 into the period to give the Steelheads a 4-3 lead. Idaho scored less than 4 minutes later as Brad McClure scored a 5 on 3 power play goal to make it a 5-3 game.

The Steelheads added 2 goals in the 3rd period as Kale Kessy and Alex Dahl each scored for the Steelheads, who are in 2nd place in the division with 35 standings points.

The Grizzlies maintain first place in the division with 36 standings points as both teams head for the Christmas break. Next game for the Grizzlies is Friday, December 28th against the Allen Americans at Maverik Center. Get your tickets now at utahgrizzlies.com

Grizzlies notes: Utah goaltender Kevin Carr stopped 14 of 21 shots. Idaho's Tomas Sholl stopped 33 of 36 shots in the win for Idaho. Both teams were strong on the power play. Utah was 2 for 5 on the man advantage and Idaho was 2 for 4 on the power play. For JT Henke, he has 7 goals in his last 4 games. Henke was claimed off waivers from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on November 16th.

