Thunder Brings Back Iacobellis for Second Season

July 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of forward Steven Iacobellis (YAHK-ah-bell-iss).

"Steven was having a solid season for us when he suffered a tough injury," commented Head Coach Malcolm Cameron. "His loss was felt in the lineup and it was through his perseverance that he was able to come back for playoffs. We look forward to seeing him back on the ice in October."

Iacobellis, 24, turned pro last season. The Port Coquitlam, British Columbia native was limited to 16 games after suffering an injury in December. He finished his first year with seven points (3g, 4a) and added two assists in five playoff games.

"Aside from the unfortunate injury I endured, last year was a great introduction to pro hockey for me," stated Iacobellis. "I couldn't be more excited to get year two underway back in Wichita with a great group of guys and staff. I've been working hard this off season to get back into shape."

The rookie forward came to Wichita last season after playing a four-year career at UMass-Amherst (NCAA). The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward served as the team's captain during his junior and senior campaigns. Iacobellis finished with 87 points (31g, 56a) in 139 career games for the Minutemen, tallying 20 or more points four- straight years. He led the team with 21 points (8g, 13a) during his senior year and earned an invite to Vancouver Canucks development camp last July.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 down per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.