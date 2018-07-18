O'Connor Returns for Second Season

July 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Forward Charlie O'Connor has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2018-19 season.

O'Connor appeared in 41 contests in his rookie season with the Walleye during the 2017-18 season, collecting 16 points (4G, 12A), and 12 penalty minutes while finishing the year as a plus 15. He also had an assist in two playoff contests. Three times during the year O'Connor posted multi-point efforts and during his last he delivered the game-winning goal on March 30 during Toledo's 4-1 win over Wheeling. The 6'0", 183 pound forward also skated for the Walleye after completing his college career in the spring of 2017, scoring goals in first two pro games and finishing with an assist in five contests.

"Charlie is 100 percent the ultimate team player, who lives for the team atmosphere and will do anything to have the team succeed," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "He is a smart player that thrives in any situation on and off the ice."

The native of Elk Grove Village, Illinois appeared in 148 games in his college career at Bemidji State while accruing 26 goals, 27 assists, 53 points and 83 penalty minutes. As Captain of the Beavers in the 2016-17 season, he posted a career high 19 points (6G, 13A). In the 2014-15 season, O'Connor posted a career best 11 goals while playing as a plus 11. He was on the WCHA All-Academic team over three years. Prior to his time in college the 25-year-old played a pair of seasons with the Chicago Steel of the USHL. In 111 games for the Steel, O'Connor scored 23 goals, 40 assists with 94 penalty minutes.

Your Toledo Walleye will open their 10th season downtown at the Huntington Center on Saturday, October 27 against division rival Fort Wayne Komets. FINatic memberships are on sale now by visiting FlockFinatics.com or by calling the Walleye box office at 419-725-9255. Keep up with all your Walleye action by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.