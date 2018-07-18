Mingo Returns to Jacksonville Blue Line

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced the return of fan-favorite defenseman Dajon Mingo.

"Mingo stepped into a big role for us last year, he logged a lot of minutes " said Head Coach Jason Christie. "He's a good skater who likes to jump up into the play. We're looking for him to excel in a bigger role than he had last year."

The versatile 5'9", 172-pound defenseman has also contributed as a forward in his pro career. For the Icemen, Mingo spent most of his time at the blue line skating in 58 games notching 25 points (6G, 19A). Prior to joining the first-year team, the Canton, Michigan native spent one season each with the Toledo Walleye and Kalamazoo Wings, both of the ECHL.

"I want to thank all the fans and staff for being so kind to me--this was a big reason why I decided to come back to Jacksonville," said Mingo. "I can't wait to enjoy another season in front of the best fans in the world."

Prior to turning pro, the 28-year-old played four years at Bowling Green State University where he collected 44 points (12G, 32A) in 107 contests.

The Icemen open their second season on Saturday, October 13th at Veterans Memorial Arena against the South Carolina Stingrays. The puck drop has been moved up to 7:00 p.m. ET for all games, except Fridays and Sundays, when the start time will remain at 7:30 p.m. ET and 3:00 p.m. ET, respectively.

DAJON MINGO GP G A TP PIM + / -

2012-13 Bowling Green State Univ. CCHA 41 8 14 22 24

2013-14 Bowling Green State Univ. WCHA 18 3 8 11 12

2014-15 Bowling Green State Univ. WCHA 39 1 9 10 22 0

2015-16 Bowling Green State Univ. WCHA 9 0 1 1 6 1

2015-16 Toledo Walleye ECHL 29 3 6 9 8 1

2016-17 Kalamazoo Wings ECHL 67 5 15 20 33 -19

2017-18 Jacksonville Icemen ECHL 58 6 19 25 58 7

