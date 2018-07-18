Thunder Adds Cullen Bradshaw to 2018-2019 Roster
July 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that it has signed forward Cullen Bradshaw to a standard player contract for the 2018-2019 season.
Bradshaw, 28, comes back to the Thunder after skating for a pair of European teams during the 2017-2018 season. He recorded a combined 22 points (11-11-22) in 33 regular season games playing for Kallinge/Ronneby IF in Sweden and Brest in France.
Prior to his time in Europe, Bradshaw finished the 2016-2017 season in Adirondack, registering 25 points (8-17-25) in 35 games played with the Thunder. The Medicine Hat, AB native has also skated with the Wichita Thunder and Alaska Aces of the ECHL, while playing at a near point-per-game pace with 60 points (25-35-60) in 62 games with the Mississippi RiverKings of the SPHL.
Bradshaw is the third member to sign with the Thunder for the upcoming season.
Season tickets for the 2018-2019 Adirondack Thunder season are on sale now.
