Stewart Back Between the Pipes for the Cyclones

July 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the American Hockey League's (AHL) Rochester Americans and National Hockey League's (NHL) Buffalo Sabres, have re-signed goaltender Hayden Stewart to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2018-19 season.

"After spending the last part of the season with Cincinnati, I was sure I wanted to continue my career with such a great organization," commented Stewart. "I'm excited for my first full pro season with the team, and can't wait to get started in October."

A native of Rockford, IL, Steward appeared in four games for the Cyclones at the end of the 2017-18 season, posting a 2-2-0-0 record along with a 3.51 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Stewart came on strong, winning two of his first three games, allowing two goals in each of those wins.

Stewart completed a four-year collegiate career at Cornell University before heading to Cincinnati, appearing in 22 games and had a goals-against average of 2.13 or lower in three of his four seasons, and a save percentage of at least .923 in all but one of his seasons. He played three seasons of junior hockey in both the United States Hockey League (USHL) and North American Hockey League (NAHL), posting 37 wins in that time. He backstopped the Indiana Ice to a USHL Clark Cup Championship in 2014

