Thunder Bolsters Offense Inking Forward Aaron Miller

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the signing of forward Aaron Miller for the 2023-24 season.

"I'm really excited to have Aaron coming to Wichita," stated Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "During his first two years as a pro, he put up big numbers and has proven that he's going to be an elite player in the ECHL. He creates offense that we like and has had success in two really solid leagues over in Europe. His familiarity with Jay Dickman will also help his transition back to the US. We're glad to have him here."

Miller, 27, enters his third season as a pro. The Superior, Wisconsin native played his first two years overseas. Miller played his rookie season for JoKP, the second-best league in Finland. He finished third in the league in scoring with 54 points (27g, 27a) in 52 games. Last season, he played in France for Cergy-Pontoise (Ligue Magnus). He tallied 18 points (9g, 9a) in 22 games and also picked up seven points (4g, 3a) in nine playoff games.

"I'm very excited to come back and play in North America after playing in Europe for two years," commented Miller. "Talking with the coaching staff and especially Jay Dickman about Wichita really peaked my interest. I'm excited with what coach Ramsay had to say about the city of Wichita and the fan base was the key decision to coming here."

Prior to turning pro, Miller played four years at Bemidji State University. He played two seasons with current Thunder forward Jay Dickman. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward recorded 78 points (32g, 46a) in 130 career games for the Beavers.

During his junior career, he played two years with the North American Hockey League's Minnesota Wilderness. Miller helped them to a Robertson Cup Title in 2014-15, piling up 60 points (21g, 39a) in 59 games and added 13 points (3g, 10a) in 12 playoff games. He was named to the All-Midwest Division Rookie Team, All-Midwest and All-Rookie First Team. Overall, Miller finished with 100 points (36g, 64a) in 103 games for the Wilderness.

