Everblades to Hold 2022-23 Kelly Cup Finals Jersey Auction

July 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla - The Florida Everblades announced on Friday that the organization will hold a virtual auction for the 2022-23 Kelly Cup Finals home jerseys on the DASH Auction App starting this Monday. Kelly Cup Finals Patch included. To view the auction, click HERE.

The jersey auction will open Monday, July 24th at 12 p.m. and will close on Friday, August 4th at 12 p.m. Winner of each jersey will be contacted once the auction ends for pickup details.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction.

Fans can view more information about each jersey, including size, by clicking on the specific jersey from the landing page of the auction.

