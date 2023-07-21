Russell Returns to Rabbits Blue Line for 23-24

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Bobby Russell to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Russell, 23, re-signs for a third season in the Navy and Orange after dawning the Swamp Rabbits sweater 60 times during the 2022-23 season. The blue-liner recorded a career-high 17 points (2g, 15a) during his sophomore professional season.

In 103 games in Greenville, the Langley, BC native has produced 31 points (7g, 24a) while also posting a goal and three assists in six Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Russell earned two promotions to the American Hockey League during his rookie season, appearing in nine games for the Charlotte Checkers and one with the Ontario Reign.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

