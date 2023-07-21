Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Anthony Callin for 2023-24 Season

July 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed forward Anthony Callin to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Callin, 24, re-signs with the Railers for his rookie year in Worcester. He joined the Railers on March 17th, 2023 after his graduate season at Clarkson University. Callin played in 13 games prior to the end of the 2022-23 season, scoring seven points (2-5-7). In just his third game as a professional, Callin recorded the first multi-goal performance of his career, including the game-winner in a 3-2 win against the Maine Mariners. His older brother, former Railer Drew Callin, similarly recorded his first career multi-goal performance in his third game as a professional in a 7-4 loss to the Brampton Beast.

"Anthony brings so much to the table that we are excited to see this up coming season," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He has a complete 200ft game with scoring ability and an edge. Clearly a high character player and teammate having worn a letter for his final two years at Clarkson. He brings the work ethic, attitude and positive presence to the rink every day that we will expect from all of our guys this year."

In his five seasons at Clarkson, the 6'0" 205lb forward scored 70 points (34-36-70) in 147 games played. Prior to collegiate hockey, Callin played three seasons for the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League, where he scored 39 points (19-20-39) in 99 games.

"Obviously I wanted to be back, I loved it here for the short time that I was [in Worcester]," Callin said. "The culture that was established by Coach Smotherman and the players was fantastic. I'm eager to get back."

The Railers have announced four players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Callin joins Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci as the four signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.