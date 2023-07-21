Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Bryan Yoon
July 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Bryan Yoon for the
Yoon was the captain of Colorado College for his senior season in 2022-2023. Yoon was named to the 2023 NCAA (NCHC) All-Tournament Team. In his senior season Yoon tied for team lead with 14 assists and fourth on team with 15 points (1g,14a). In 5 seasons at Colorado College Yoon appeared in 167 games and scored 72 points (7 goals, 65 assists).
Yoon was a member of the NCHC all-academic team in all 5 years at CC. As a freshman in the 2018-19 season Yoon was selected to All-College Hockey News Rookie Team and named to NCHC All-Rookie Team. Prior to his college days, Yoon played with the USHL's Tri-City Storm from 2016-2018.
There have been 4 player signings announced for the 2023-2024 season as Yoon joins defenseman Jacob Semik, Kade Jensen and forward Dylan Stewart. Go to utahgrizzlies.com for updates on the roster throughout the off-season leading up to training camp and the 2023-2024 regular season.
