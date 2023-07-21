Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Bryan Yoon

July 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release









Defenseman Bryan Yoon with Colorado College

(Utah Grizzlies) Defenseman Bryan Yoon with Colorado College(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Bryan Yoon for the

Yoon was the captain of Colorado College for his senior season in 2022-2023. Yoon was named to the 2023 NCAA (NCHC) All-Tournament Team. In his senior season Yoon tied for team lead with 14 assists and fourth on team with 15 points (1g,14a). In 5 seasons at Colorado College Yoon appeared in 167 games and scored 72 points (7 goals, 65 assists).

Yoon was a member of the NCHC all-academic team in all 5 years at CC. As a freshman in the 2018-19 season Yoon was selected to All-College Hockey News Rookie Team and named to NCHC All-Rookie Team. Prior to his college days, Yoon played with the USHL's Tri-City Storm from 2016-2018.

There have been 4 player signings announced for the 2023-2024 season as Yoon joins defenseman Jacob Semik, Kade Jensen and forward Dylan Stewart. Go to utahgrizzlies.com for updates on the roster throughout the off-season leading up to training camp and the 2023-2024 regular season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.