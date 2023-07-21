Defenseman Thomas Farrell Inks Deal with the Walleye

(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Thomas Farrell has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2023-2024 season.

Farrell made his pro debut with the Walleye during the 2022-2023 season, appearing in four games starting on March 8 at Wheeling. The Lake Bluff, Illinois native scored his first pro goal in his second contest, March 10 at Kalamazoo. He finished with a goal and assist in his four contests with Toledo, while logging a plus three rating.

The 24-year-old played his college hockey at Army, appearing in 126 games over four years. He finished with 62 total points (16G, 46A) over his college career, while serving as team captain in the 2022-2023 season. Farrell posted career-bests in goals (6) and assists (14) in his senior season and was honored during the 2020-2021 by being named to the AHA First Team.

