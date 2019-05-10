Thunder Announces 2019-20 Home Opening Weekend

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the dates for home opening weekend for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

The Thunder will begin their 28th season in the Air Capital and sixth in the ECHL at home on Friday, October 11th and Saturday, October 12th against the Rapid City Rush.

Wichita and Rapid City have played twice to open the season at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder won in a shootout by the final of 3-2 on October 21st, 2011. The Rush knocked off the Thunder on October 18th, 2013 with a 2-1 victory.

The full home schedule will be released at a later date.

Mark your calendars, Thunder fans. The ECHL All-Star Classic is coming to INTRUST Bank Arena on Wednesday January 22nd. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL. Call the Thunder office today to reserve yours now!

