Growlers Shutout Everblades 2-0, Lead Series 1-0

May 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers took game one of the Eastern Conference Finals by shutting out the Florida Everblades 2-0 Friday night at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

The Growlers and the 'blades ground through 2 periods of evenly matched scoreless hockey. Florida outshot Newfoundland 11-10 in the first period and replicated the performance in the second to enter the 3rd period outshooting the Growlers 22-20.

The scoreless draw ended at 13:20 into the final frame when Josh Kestner stole the puck in the high slot and dished to Giorgio Estephan who made good on his blast, tucking the puck top shelf behind the Everblades goalie, Callum Booth.

The Everblades applied pressure, gripping to a chance to tie the game but would come up just short as Scott Pooley sealed their game one fate with an empty net goal late in the period.

Quick Hits

Michael Garteig shined bright as the game's first star, compiling 32 saves

Zach O'Brien post-season point streak ended

The three stars were 3 - C. Booth (FL), 2 - G. Estephan (NFL) and 1 - M. Garteig (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their quest to the Kelly Cup Saturday night in Estero, Florida against the reigning Eastern Conference Champions, the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game on mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

