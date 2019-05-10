Walleye Top Oilers in Game 1

TOLEDO, OH - Five unanswered goals led the Toledo Walleye (9-2-1) back from a 2-1 second period deficit to a 6-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers (8-6-0) in Game 1 of a best-of-seven Western Conference Finals Friday at the Huntington Center.

The Walleye struck first when Kevin Tansey sent a shot from the point through traffic and into the net 5:23 into the game. But Tulsa answered less than a minute later when Tanner Kaspick chipped a pass to himself in the slot and snuck a backhander passed Pat Nagle to tie the game. After killing off the only penalty of the period, the Oilers went in front with less than three minutes remaining, as Alex Dostie set up Stephen Perfetto with a drop pass in the left circle. Perfetto ripped the shot over Nagle's glove and into the net to make it 2-1 Tulsa after 20 minutes.

Toledo tied the game at 2-2 when Trevor Hamilton stepped out of the penalty box and caught a pass on a breakaway, before beating Devin Williams along the glove-side post. Late in the frame, Hamilton put the Walleye back in front with his second of the game. The goal came on a late Toledo power play and Hamilton snuck into the slot behind the defense, caught a pass from Tyler Spezia and snapped it by the blocker of Williams.

David Pope received a perfect seam pass from Kevin Tansey and raced into the Tulsa zone before snapping a shot into the top of the net to add some insurance for the Walleye. Williams left the game at that point for rookie goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick. Dylan Sadowy threw a backhander passed the blocker of Fitzpatrick to make it 5-2, and Bryan Moore added a goal in the final minute in garbage time to complete the scoring.

Game 2 is Sunday at 4:15pm CT at the Huntington Center in Toledo, before the series shifts to Tulsa for Games 3 and 4 Wednesday and next Friday at the BOK Center. Sunday's Mother's Day matinee can be heard on The Sports Animal Radio Network in Tulsa, mixlr.com/tulsaoilers and ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 3:55pm CT.

