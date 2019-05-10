Jeremy Helvig Returns to 'Blades from AHL's Charlotte Checkers

May 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The NHL's Carolina Hurricanes have reassigned goaltender Jeremy Helvig to the Florida Everblades, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Friday.

Helvig, who tied an Everblades record with 27 wins as a rookie goaltender in the regular season, was called up to the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers on an emergency basis last week.

A native of Markham, Ontario, Helvig has posted a 2-2-0 record in four starts for Florida in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .873 save percentage. He compiled a 27-6-3-1 record with the Everblades in 39 appearances in the regular season, finishing with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. He was fourth in the league in GAA and tied for eighth in save percentage.

A fifth-round pick by the Canes in the 2016 NHL Draft, Helvig played the last four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kingston Frontenacs from 2014-18. The Markham, Ontario, native posted 81 wins in 156 games with the Frontenacs.

Florida starts the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Newfoundland Growlers at Hertz Arena.

-

Join the FUN and 'Blades FAMILY by SAVING with Season Tickets or a Flexible Package that fits into your schedule and budget, plus receive FREE gifts and benefits!

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new Season Ticket or Flexible Package for the 2019-20 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!

Private tours of Hertz Arena are available to select your season seats! Call the Florida Everblades Front Office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.