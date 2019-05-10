Officials Named for Conference Finals

PRINCETON, N.J. - The following eight referees and 11 linesmen have been selected to work the Conference Finals in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub.

This will mark the seventh consecutive season that the ECHL will utilize a two-referee system for all games in the Conference Finals and Kelly Cup Finals.

Referees: Andrew Bruggeman (1st Conference Finals), Sean Fernandez (2nd), Sean MacFarlane (1st), Alex Normandin (2nd), Chris Pontes (2nd), Jake Rekucki (1st), Liam Sewell (1st) and Andrew Wilk (4th).

Linesmen: Addison Brush (1st Conference Finals), Randy Dengler (1st), Rhodes Dolan (1st), Julien Fournier (1st), Shane Gustafson (1st), Sheldon Keough (1st), Charlie O'Connor (5th), Patrick Richardson (6th), Jim Vail (1st), Chris Williams (2nd) and Trent Williams (1st).

"Each of these officials has been selected based on their performance through the first two rounds of the Kelly Cup Playoffs," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Stephen Thomson. "It is a great accomplishment to reach this round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, and all of them should be proud of their work to this point."

Eastern Conference Finals

Florida Everblades vs. Newfoundland Growlers

Game 1 - Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 2 - Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland

Game 4 - Friday, May 17 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland

Game 5 - Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Western Conference Finals

Tulsa Oilers vs. Toledo Walleye

Game 1 - Friday, May 10 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 2 - Sunday, May 12 at 5:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 15 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa

Game 4 - Friday, May 17 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa

Game 5 - Saturday, May 18 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 20 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 22 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa (If Necessary)

