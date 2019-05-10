ECHL Transactions - May 10
May 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 10, 2019:
Florida:
Add Jeremy Helvig, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Delete Josh Robinson, G released as EBUG
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 10, 2019
- Jeremy Helvig Returns to 'Blades from AHL's Charlotte Checkers - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - May 10 - ECHL
- Thunder Announces 2019-20 Home Opening Weekend - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: 'Blades Battle Growlers on Friday to Start Conference Finals - Florida Everblades
- Officials Named for Conference Finals - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.