Thunder Announce Road Exhibition Game at Tulsa

September 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team will playing its only exhibition game against the Tulsa Oilers at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 at the Oilers Ice Center.

Tickets will be made available to the Tulsa Oilers season ticket holders first for a presale on Thursday, September 15. If tickets are still available, the general public will be able to begin purchasing tickets starting Monday, September 19 at a link that will be released prior to that date.

Tulsa is the Thunder's longest-standing rival as the two teams have played against each other since 1992-93. Wichita is 158-151-37 in the all-time series against the Oilers.

The Thunder will be playing their first road preseason game since 2010-11. Wichita lost to the Oilers on Saturday, October 9, 2010 by the final of 8-3.

Wichita and Tulsa will face each other for the fifth-consecutive season in exhibition play. The Oilers claimed a pair of wins last season at the Wichita Ice Center, taking the first contest on Friday, October 15, 7-5, and winning in overtime on Saturday, October 16, 3-2.

Wichita is 8-6-3 against Tulsa in preseason play all-time and will look to improve on its 21-23-5 overall record.

ï»¿Opening Night is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 22 as we host our heated rival, Allen Americans. Now through the end of September, buy 10 tickets to our season opener and get the remaining tickets for 50% off. Click here to learn more.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

