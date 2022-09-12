ECHL Officials to Officiate at NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that eight ECHL on-ice officials, along with Director of Officiating Operations Stephen Thomson, will work the 2022 NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan from Sept. 15-19. This marks the 10th consecutive tournament that ECHL officials have worked games.

Debuting in 1988 with four teams, the NHL Prospects Tournament will feature five clubs this year - Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Thomson will be responsible for the selection and scheduling of the officials for each game of the tournament and will assist any playing or rule situation that takes place during the tournament. The officiating staff for the tournament includes four referees and four linesmen.

"The ECHL would like to thank the Detroit Red Wings and the participating teams for continuing our great partnership in overseeing the officiating for the Traverse City Prospects Tournament, Thomson said. "The Red Wings and staff at Centre Ice make us feel right at home and always do a fantastic job running a top notch tournament."

"Our Officials take pride in showing up prepared for what is always a very competitive and highly skilled event," Thomson added. "It is invaluable to their development and is always a highlight of each of their on-ice careers."

ECHL officials who will work during the Prospects Tournament include Riley Brace, Antoine Bujold-Roux, Jarrett Burton, Brandon Grillo, Tyler Hascall, John Lindner, Quinn Schafer and Rocco Stachowiak.

There are 41 former ECHL officials who are scheduled to work as part of the NHL officiating team in 2022-23 with referees Reid Anderson, Jake Brenk, Francis Charron, Tom Chmielewski, Mitch Dunning, Trevor Hanson, Beau Halkidis, Ghislain Hebert, Jean Hebert, Marc Joannette, Pierre Lambert, T.J. Luxmore, Peter MacDougall, Morgan MacPhee, Michael Markovic, Wes McCauley, Jon McIsaac, Dan O'Rourke, Brian Pochmara, Kevin Pollock, Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney, Carter Sandlak, Graham Skilliter, Furman South, Justin St. Pierre and Ian Walsh and linesmen Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy, Julien Fournier, Brandon Gawryletz, Mitchell Hunt, Trent Knorr, Matt MacPherson, Jesse Marquis, Kilian McNamara, Bevin Mills, C.J. Murray, Kory Nagy, Ben O'Quinn and Bryan Pancich.

