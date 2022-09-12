K-Wings Re-Sign Defensemen Ryan Cook & Tyler Rockwell

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday the re-signing of defensemen Ryan Cook and Tyler Rockwell.

Cook, 27, enters his third professional season, after scoring two goals with seven assists and 32 penalty minutes in 55 games combined for Kalamazoo, Adirondack and Norfolk last season. Cook finished the season with Kalamazoo after being acquired from Adirondack on March 15.

"Ryan came to us late in the season and took advantage of his opportunity to become an everyday player," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "He brings size and good puck moving ability every night."

The 6-foot 3-inch, 220-pound, right-handed defender spent 2020-21 with the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL) and the South Carolina Stingrays. Cook is a Lancaster, NY native and played his collegiate hockey with Merrimack College before transferring to Niagara University for his senior season.

"Coming back to Kalamazoo is exciting, because everyone from the ownership on down just makes you feel a part of a family, which makes it an incredible place to play," Cook said.

Rockwell, 26, enters his second professional season, after playing 54 games for the K-Wings last season, scoring three goals with 12 assists and 16 penalty minutes. The 5-foot 8-inch, San Jose, CA native took home the organization's 'Unsung Hero' award in 2021-22 for his consistent play on the blue line night in and night out.

"Tyler is extremely deceptive going back for pucks," Martin said. "He does the little things we ask for with poise and makes a great first pass."

Rockwell is another state of Michigan pipeline player playing for the K-Wings, as he played four seasons collegiately at Michigan Tech University.

"I'm extremely excited to get back to the Wings Event Center and play in front of the most passionate fans in the ECHL," Rockwell said. "I can't wait to get the season started."

Stay tuned to future releases and social media announcements, as the K-Wings continue filling their roster up until the start of Training Camp on Oct. 7.

