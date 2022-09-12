Chris Harpur to Return to Solar Bears
September 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with defenseman Chris Harpur on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.
Harpur, 25, turned pro with the Solar Bears in March and appeared in 10 contests with Orlando, registering two assists and two penalty minutes.
Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound blueliner logged 58 points (10g-48a) and 204 penalty minutes in 161 games over five seasons with Niagara University. Harpur's 161 games played for the Purple Eagles rank first in program history.
Before entering the college ranks, the native of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario played Junior A in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Cowichan Valley Capitals and Victoria Grizzlies, where he collected 74 points (12g-62a) in 168 combined games.
Harpur is the younger brother of NHL defenseman Ben Harpur.
Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:
Forwards:
Braydon Barker
Matthew Barnaby
Tyler Bird
Luke Boka
Ross Olsson
Dante Sheriff
Andrew Sturtz
Shawn Szydlowski
Defensemen:
Michael Brodzinski
Chris Harpur
Jimmy Mazza
Luke McInnis
Andrew McLean
Steven Oleksy
Goaltenders:
Brad Barone
Brandon Halverson
