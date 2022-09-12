Chris Harpur to Return to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with defenseman Chris Harpur on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.

Harpur, 25, turned pro with the Solar Bears in March and appeared in 10 contests with Orlando, registering two assists and two penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound blueliner logged 58 points (10g-48a) and 204 penalty minutes in 161 games over five seasons with Niagara University. Harpur's 161 games played for the Purple Eagles rank first in program history.

Before entering the college ranks, the native of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario played Junior A in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Cowichan Valley Capitals and Victoria Grizzlies, where he collected 74 points (12g-62a) in 168 combined games.

Harpur is the younger brother of NHL defenseman Ben Harpur.

Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:

Forwards:

Braydon Barker

Matthew Barnaby

Tyler Bird

Luke Boka

Ross Olsson

Dante Sheriff

Andrew Sturtz

Shawn Szydlowski

Defensemen:

Michael Brodzinski

Chris Harpur

Jimmy Mazza

Luke McInnis

Andrew McLean

Steven Oleksy

Goaltenders:

Brad Barone

Brandon Halverson

