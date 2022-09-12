Oilers Announce Preseason Game at OIC

September 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Monday the first home Oilers' preseason game of the ECHL era, taking place at the Oilers Ice Center on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Oct.15's game is one of two preseason games - the lone home exhibition game- the Oilers will play this preseason. Tulsa travels to Allen, TX on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to take on the Americans.

This game marks the first professional game to take place at the Oilers Ice Center since the Oilers purchased the facility earlier this summer. New improvements will be displayed and debuted at the game, including new bathrooms, flooring, viewing areas and a full concession and bar area.

"This is the first time we've played a game at the Oilers Ice Center for years," said General Manager Taylor Hall. "It's exciting, and it's the right time to host a game with the new-and-improved full food and beverage services available. I think fans will be really impressed with the upgrades that have been made in such a short amount of time. Not only is this the first time we can host a preseason game in years, it gives our team the ability to simulate both home and road environments during the preseason."

Doors for the preseason game will open at 6:00 p.m. Tulsa Oilers season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets to the game starting Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. at the following link https://www.fevo.com/edp/Tulsa-Oilers-Pre-Season-Game-kzGqSBUs?referrer_hash=XxL8GLxa

If tickets are still available after the season ticket holder presale, the general public will be able to purchase starting Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the same link.

The Oilers have not hosted a preseason game in the ECHL era, with the team traveling to Wichita in preseason every year since 2017, excluding 2020 due to COVID restrictions. Wichita is Tulsa's longest-standing rival, playing the Thunder consecutively since 1992-93. Since joining the ECHL in 2014, the Oilers boast an impressive 69-22-7 record in the series.

The Oilers kick off the 2022-23 regular season at home on Friday, Oct. 21, hosting the Allen Americans at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

Flex, season and group plans are currently being sold through the Oilers office by phone and text at 918-632-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.