Icemen Bring Back Experienced Forward Derek Lodermeier

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Derek Lodermeier for the 2022-23 season.

Lodermeier, 27, returns for a third season in Jacksonville after collecting a balanced 30 points (15g, 15a) in 65 games played last season. Lodermeier has compiled 53 points with 30 goals in his two ECHL seasons with the Icemen from 2020-2022.

"We're extremely excited to have Derek back for a third season," said Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko. "Derek is a sound two-way forward that brings excellent leadership to our roster."

Prior to his time in Jacksonville, the 6-3, 225-pound forward complied 58 points (18g, 40a) during his four collegiate seasons at the University of Vermont from 2016-2020, while serving as captain during his junior and senior seasons. The Brooklyn Center, MN resident also captained the Brooks Bandits (AJHL) during the 2015-16 season, logging 60 points (26g, 34a).

The following is a list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season:

Goaltender

Charles Williams

Defensemen

Garret Cockerill

Victor Hadfield

Bo Hanson

Brandon Fortunato

Brendan Less

Jacob Panetta

Tim Theocharidis

Forwards

Jake Hamacher

Brendan Harris

Travis Howe

Luke Keenan

Derek Lodermeier

Luke Lynch

Matt Salhany

Sam Sternschien

Mike Szmatula

Jake Witkowski

The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

