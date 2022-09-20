Thunder Adds to Blueline; Signs Dockery

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the signing of defenseman Dominic Dockery for the 2022-23 season.

Dockery, 25, begins his second season as a pro. The Lockport, New York native started the 2021-22 campaign with the University of Maine. After playing in 17 games for the Black Bears, he turned pro and signed with the Wheeling Nailers. In 29 games, he tallied five assists. Dockery finished last year with the Indy Fuel and had one assist in three games.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to sign with the Wichita Thunder," commented Dockery. "I couldn't be more pleased to be apart of such a great organization. I'm looking forward to starting my second season with the Thunder."

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound blueliner played four seasons at Merrimack College before transferring to Maine. In 108 career games, he finished with 19 points (3g, 16a) for the Warriors.

Dockery is the 20th player announced for the 2022-23 season. Keep an eye on our social media channels for more player announcements.

