2nd Annual Thunder 5K Set for October 16

September 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the 2nd Annual Thunder Run is set for Sunday, October 16, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation is hosting its 2nd Annual Thunder Run on Sunday, October 16, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The 5k race will begin at the Cool Insuring Arena and continue down Glen Street.

The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation (a private, not- for- profit 501(c) 3) was formed in 2003. Its mission is to "build greater public understanding and appreciation for the role the Glens Falls Civic Center (Cool Insuring Arena) plays in the quality of life in northern New York, encourage and promote philanthropic support for capital improvements and operating expenses, and create an endowment fund at the Center."

Join fans for a fun morning whether you chose to run or walk. Thunder team captain Shane Harper will officially start the race and Gunnar will be there to cheer you on!

The First 100 registered participants will receive a long sleeve dry-fit tee shirt. Sign up early to get yours.

The Thunder host the Worcester Railers in the home opener at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. Fans can cash in on the Opening Night 4-Pack through the month of September. Get four tickets, a Thunder hat, and an additional flex ticket for just $75 by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.