Jared Pike Named Grizzlies Assistant Coach

September 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced that Jared Pike will be the new assistant coach for the 2022-2023 season, replacing Teigan Zahn.

"I would like to thank Teigan for all his hard work and dedication to the Utah grizzlies over his time as a coach and player. Teigan was a valuable member of the team and community during his time here. I Would like to wish Teigan, his wife Danielle and son Colby all the best in the future," says Grizzlies Head Coach/General Manager Kinasewich.

Jared has a long history with the Utah Grizzlies, as his grandpa Bruce Karinen was an off-ice official for over 25 years locally. Pike played with the Grizzlies in the 2020-2021 season, where he appeared in 31 games, scoring 3 goals and 1 assist. Jared scored his first professional goal on January 23, 2021 at Rapid City. Last season he was an assistant coach with the Utah Outliers, a junior team that play in the USPHL.

"We are very happy to have Jared come aboard and be a part of our staff and team. Jared is an extremely hard worker and is very motivated to help his hometown team bring a championship to Utah," says coach Kinasewich.

Jared was born and raised in Sandy, Utah. Pike played at American International College for the past 4 seasons. In his college career Pike scored 29 goals and 16 assists.

In his senior year Pike was awarded the 2020 Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award, given annually to the NCAA Division 1 player judged to best exemplify the qualities of sportsmanship, competitiveness, intelligence, and work ethic.

The Grizzlies have a variety of ticket packages that are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Follow the Grizzlies on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for the latest information on the Grizzlies leading up to the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.