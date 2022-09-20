Jared Pike Named Grizzlies Assistant Coach
September 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced that Jared Pike will be the new assistant coach for the 2022-2023 season, replacing Teigan Zahn.
"I would like to thank Teigan for all his hard work and dedication to the Utah grizzlies over his time as a coach and player. Teigan was a valuable member of the team and community during his time here. I Would like to wish Teigan, his wife Danielle and son Colby all the best in the future," says Grizzlies Head Coach/General Manager Kinasewich.
Jared has a long history with the Utah Grizzlies, as his grandpa Bruce Karinen was an off-ice official for over 25 years locally. Pike played with the Grizzlies in the 2020-2021 season, where he appeared in 31 games, scoring 3 goals and 1 assist. Jared scored his first professional goal on January 23, 2021 at Rapid City. Last season he was an assistant coach with the Utah Outliers, a junior team that play in the USPHL.
"We are very happy to have Jared come aboard and be a part of our staff and team. Jared is an extremely hard worker and is very motivated to help his hometown team bring a championship to Utah," says coach Kinasewich.
Jared was born and raised in Sandy, Utah. Pike played at American International College for the past 4 seasons. In his college career Pike scored 29 goals and 16 assists.
In his senior year Pike was awarded the 2020 Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award, given annually to the NCAA Division 1 player judged to best exemplify the qualities of sportsmanship, competitiveness, intelligence, and work ethic.
The Grizzlies have a variety of ticket packages that are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Follow the Grizzlies on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for the latest information on the Grizzlies leading up to the upcoming 2022-2023 season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 20, 2022
- Jared Pike Named Grizzlies Assistant Coach - Utah Grizzlies
- John McCarron Puts Professional Hockey Career on Pause - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Sign Forward Darby Llewellyn, Two Players Accept PTO Contracts - Kalamazoo Wings
- Forward Denis Smirnov Signs with Norfolk for Upcoming Season - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.