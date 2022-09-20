Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Christian Evers for 2022-23 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed defenseman Christian Evers to an ECHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Evers, 25, is signed by the Railers for his second season of professional hockey after playing most of the 2021-22 season with the Rapid City Rush. In 44 games with the Rush, Evers notched ten points (0G, 10A) and recorded 30 penalty minutes. The Waukee, IA native played in his first AHL game on January 27th when he was loaned out to the San Jose Barracuda for a single contest against the Ontario Reign. On February 23rd, Evers was dealt to the Indy Fuel where he suited up in one game.

"Evers is a big kid who skates well for his size, and has a heavy, heavy shot," Assistant Coach Jimmy Sharrow said. "We're looking forward to working with him and developing him as a defenseman this year."

Prior to playing professional hockey, the 6-2, 201lb defenseman spent four years playing for the Vermont Catamounts of Hockey East. In 100 games with Vermont, Evers tallied 34 points (14G, 20A) while recording 122 penalty minutes. Before joining Vermont, Evers was drafted first overall by the Lincoln Stars in the 2015 USHL Entry Draft. In two years with the Stars, Evers scored 32 points (10G, 22A) in 109 games while recording 101 penalty minutes.

The Railers have announced 15 players officially signed for the 2022-23 season as Christian Evers joins Steven Jandric, Philip Beaulieu, Chris Ordoobadi, Quinn Ryan, Zack Bross, Brian Rigali, Jack Quinlivan, Blake Christensen, Brent Beaudoin, Jared Brandt, Noah Delmas, Nolan Vesey, Myles McGurty, and Liam Coughlin as the 15 signees. More announcements are expected over the next few weeks.

