Maine Mariners Single Game Tickets on Sale September 27

PORTLAND, ME - Single game tickets for all 36 Maine Mainers home games in 2022-23 will go on sale next Tuesday, September 27th at 10 AM ET. The 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, with the home schedule beginning on October 22nd against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. Kids tickets, not including fees, start at $12.

Fans can save money on adult tickets by purchasing in advance of game day, up until 11:59 PM the night before. In addition, a $2 discount (excluding ice row seats) will be offered both in advance and on game day to all military members, seniors, or students with I.D at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on individual ticket prices can be found here.

The Ware-Butler Box Office has regular hours Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM, and through the end of the second period on M-F game days. The Ware-Butler Box Office opens at 1 PM for Saturday game days and noon for Sunday games, also closing at the end of the second period.

Family Four Packs will once again be available for all Saturday and Sunday games. The Family Four Pack includes four center section tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four "chuck-a-puck" pucks. More information on how to purchase Family Four Packs will be available soon.

Fans can avoid Ticketmaster and arena fees by purchasing a ticket package, which is also the best way to secure their most desired seats. Full, half season, and 12-game ticket packages are available, as well as 10-ticket flex plans (ten vouchers for use at any game in any quantity). In addition, groups of ten or more are eligible for group discounts to all games. To purchase a ticket page or group tickets, fans can contact the Mariners directly at 833-GO-MAINE or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com.

The Mariners 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions at 6 PM.

